NIMASA denies opening 2022/2023 scholarship forms

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has debunked claims in some online platforms that the agency gas rolled out scholarship forms for the year 2022/2023 applications.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, the NIMASA Management asked interested applicants to channel all their enquiries to number 4, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos for further clarifications.

According to NIMASA, “The attention of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been drawn to an advert titled: “NIMASA Scholarship Form 2022/2023 is out. Call Head office on 09060973758 to apply” currently placed online by fictitious individuals.

“The management of the agency disassociates itself from this program and its organisers and calls on the general public to channel further enquiries concerning the activities of the agency to 4, Burma road, Apapa, Lagos. Please, be warned.”

