Nigeria’s cargo sector faces challenges amidst growing demand — Agent

THE air cargo industry in Nigeria is facing significant challenges, despite its resilience in the face of growing demand.

According to Dr. Lucky Omokhodion, a prominent cargo agent, the industry is hindered by a critical shortage of dedicated cargo aircraft and inadequate airport facilities.

The lack of cargo planes now forces agents to rely heavily on passenger flights to transport goods across the nation, leading to inefficiencies and increased operational costs.

Commenting on the awkward situation, Omokhodion noted that the current reliance on passenger planes presents an unsustainable business model that stifles the growth potential of the air cargo sector.

It is noted that in addition to the aircraft shortage, there is inadequacy of facilities at domestic airports, thus posing as another significant challenge contributing to the hardship faced by cargo agents.

However, Omokhodion expressed optimism that ongoing collaborations between cargo agents and airport authorities would lead to the construction of suitable warehouses to streamline cargo movement.

Recent operational disruptions experienced by domestic carriers, such as the temporary grounding of Dana Air and issues with Arik Air, have further exacerbated the situation, bringing the air cargo business to a near standstill at times.

Omokhodion called upon investors to consider the long-term benefits of investing in cargo aircraft, emphasising the necessity of finding sustainable and profitable models for such ventures.

He also urged industry stakeholders and the Nigerian government to collaboratively address the critical issue of the lack of dedicated cargo aircraft and improve infrastructure at domestic airports.