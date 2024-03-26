Nigeria oil sold at a premium on concerns over tighter global supply brought about by escalating conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, a shrinking U.S. rig count added to upward price pressure.

According to Nairametrics, Nigeria Brass River and Qua Iboe traded above $89 a barrel while Brent Crude traded at $85 per barrel. Nigeria Bonny Light also traded at $87.46 a barrel as of late Friday

Bonny Light Crude Oil is a premium grade of crude oil, named after the city of Bonny, produced in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Due to its low sulfur content compared to other raw materials, low corrosive effects on refinery equipment, and low environmental impact of its byproducts, bonny light is highly sought after. Its percentage of sulfur varies from 0.14 percent to 0.16 percent.

The primary crude export grade of Nigeria, Bonny Light, is still subject to force majeure because of a recent wave of disturbances in the Niger Delta that have affected export terminal supply. Brass River is a light sweet crude with a sulfur level of 0.18 percent and a gravity of 40.1 API. Even with the U.S. dollar strengthening by roughly one percent over the past week, Nigerian crude continued to sell for a premium.

Moscow unleashed 57 missiles and drones in the attack, which also targeted the country’s capital, according to Kyiv, two days after the worst aerial assault on Ukraine’s energy system in more than two years of full-scale war.

The action came after recent drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure by Ukraine, which have targeted at least seven refineries this month alone.

