Nigeria@65: Labour Party urges reflection, recommitment to national unity

The Labour Party (LP) has extended warm congratulations to Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence anniversary, describing it as a moment for reflection, recommitment, and collective resolve.

In a statement released from the Labour Party Secretariat in Abuja and signed by its national secretary, Hon. Umar Farouk Ibrahim Mairakumi, hailed the resilience of the Nigerian people and emphasised the urgent need to deepen democratic values, promote social justice, and build a nation that works for all.

“October 1st is not just a date—it is a symbol of our shared struggle, our triumph over colonialism, and our enduring hope for a better Nigeria. At 65, we must ask ourselves: are we living up to the promise of independence?” he said.

The statement reiterated the Labour Party’s commitment to the principles of equity, transparency, and people-centred governance. He called on leaders across political divides to prioritize the welfare of citizens and uphold the dignity of every Nigerian, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or social status.

“True independence is not merely political—it is economic, social, and moral. It means ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality education, healthcare, security, and opportunity. It means lifting millions out of poverty and restoring faith in our institutions,” he added.

He also praised the growing political consciousness among Nigerian youth and urged them to remain engaged in shaping the future of the country through active participation and civic responsibility.

“The youth are not just the future—they are the present. Their voices, their energy, and their vision are essential to building the Nigeria we all dream of.”

As Nigeria marks this milestone, Hon. Farouk called for unity and peaceful coexistence, stressing that the country’s diversity should be a source of strength, not division.

“Let us rise above the politics of hate and embrace the politics of progress. Let us build bridges, not walls. Nigeria belongs to all of us, and together, we can make it thrive.”

He concluded by wishing all Nigerians a joyful Independence Day celebration and reaffirmed the Labour Party’s unwavering dedication to the ideals of social democracy and national renewal.

