By Sikiru Obarayese

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus has expressed the view that the Tinubu- Shetima leadership will fast-track Nigeria’s development in all spheres of life.

Asiwaju Olatunde-Badmus in a congratulatory message from his media office in Osogbo on Wednesday said Tinubu had for long prepared how to move Nigeria from the dungeon of lack to the hilltop of prosperity.

The business mogul described the President-Elect as a major foot soldier and financier of the vanguard of fighters for the enthronement of democracy in the Fourth Republic.

He added that the experience of the newly elected president of Nigeria as an active private sector player, senator, former Governor and democrat will go a long way in translating to policies and services that will bring renewed hope for Nigerians and Nigeria.

Asiwaju Badmus expressed the hope that the new administration will leverage the gains recorded by the Buhari-led administration in reducing insecurity to make Nigeria more secure for all and sundry.

He advised other contestants in the election to accept the outcome in the interest of peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

Asiwaju Olatunde-Badmus, however, congratulated all Nigerians for the success of the election, stressing that Nigeria has proved to the world that democracy has taken firm root in the world’s biggest black nation.