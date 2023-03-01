Kola Oyelere – Kano

No fewer than 74 temporary shops were razed down, early morning by fire, at Kurni market (an ancient market) and destroyed property worth million of Naira.

Kano State Fire Service’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), PFS Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi disclosed that the agency received an emergency call at about 5:23 am from one Aliyu A Alkasim over the outbreak of the fire disaster.

According to him, upon recieving the call about the fire incident, “We turned out our men from various fire stations within metropolitan.On their arrival at the scene of incident, at about 05:27 am.The area of blaze is about 160 X 100 ft use as Kurmi Market shops”.

“With good effort of their men, the service was able to successfully saved several shops within the market area and no injury was recorded and no live was loss.”

Saminu further disclosed that, as at the time of filling this report, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

He then advised member of the public ” to switch off all electrical appliances and disconnected from the source when not in use and careless use of naked fire thought out the market premises”.