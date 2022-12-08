Nigeria signs pact with Seychelles for direct flights between countries

Following the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Memorandum on signing and ratification of the Air Service Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Seychelles, the two countries have formally ratified the agreement.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika using the platform of the ongoing International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) event in Abuja, led officials of the Ministry to sign the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) while the Republic of Seychelles Minister of Transport, Mr Anthony Derjacques, signed on behalf of his country.

During the ceremony, the two Ministers underscored the importance of the BASA as it will among others promote air services and connectivity between both countries, enhance business, and promote tourism.

They both agreed that the signing would further promote the African Union Agenda 2063 and called on citizens of both countries to latch on to the opportunities of the BASA for their mutual benefit.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and initial Air Services Agreement (ASA) with Senegal, Benin Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, Finland, Cameroon, Morocco, Suriname, India, Sudan and Uganda.

The ministry has also had discussions on how to further implement the open skies Agreement, signed 30 years ago, with the United States of America.

