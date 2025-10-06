Nigeria reaffirms commitment to AU Kampala declaration

… targets bold agricultural reforms

Nigeria’s drive to transform its agriculture and food systems received a major boost on Monday as key stakeholders from government, development partners, and civil society convened at the Community of Practice Meeting and National Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Declaration Summit held in Abuja.

Declaring the meeting open, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to aligning national agricultural priorities with the African Union’s (AU) new Kampala Declaration (2026–2036), the continent’s next 10-year framework to advance agrifood system transformation and food security.

Kyari noted that the Kampala Declaration builds upon the Malabo Declaration (2014–2025) and the Maputo Commitments (2003–2013), stressing that it provides a roadmap for African nations to achieve resilient, inclusive, and sustainable food systems.

“We must move beyond business-as-usual approaches and embrace bold reforms that make our food systems more productive and equitable,” he said.

The Minister explained that Nigeria had made remarkable progress in implementing the Malabo Declaration, as shown by the African Union’s Biennial Review, which assessed the country’s performance in agricultural growth and investment.

He revealed that the Federal Government has launched several initiatives to strengthen the agricultural value chain, including the establishment of an Agricultural Sector Working Group to harmonise policies and promote accountability among stakeholders.

Highlighting specific government interventions, Kyari disclosed that 2,000 tractors and implements have been provided to enhance mechanisation, while Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) have been launched in Kaduna, Cross River, and Ogun States, with more to follow. He said the project, valued at $538.05 million, is expected to attract up to $1 billion in investments by 2027.

The Minister also revealed plans for the Nigeria Postharvest Systems Transformation Program (NiPHaST), designed to address the country’s N3.5 trillion annual postharvest losses. The programme, he said, will boost farmers’ incomes, create jobs for women and youth, and improve national food sovereignty.

“The synergy between the Federal and State Governments is indispensable for achieving sustainable food security. Through effective coordination and shared responsibilities, we can streamline policies, mobilise resources, and implement impactful interventions,” Kyari emphasised.

In her goodwill message, Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, Deputy Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, lauded the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, GIZ, and other partners in organising the summit.

She said the Kampala Declaration offers Africa a renewed opportunity to realign agricultural goals and tackle pressing challenges such as low productivity, climate shocks, and gender inequality.

Dankabo shared findings from ActionAid’s Non-State Actors Biennial Review Value Addition Toolkit (NSAs VABKIT), which revealed gaps affecting smallholder women farmers.

“Access to government and bank credit remains below 23%, agricultural insurance at just 4.77%, and access to processing facilities at 18%,” she noted, urging greater investment in women-led agribusinesses, extension services, and postharvest infrastructure.

She also highlighted the launch of ActionAid’s Pots and Pans Campaign on October 1, 2025, aimed at raising awareness about hunger and poverty among Nigeria’s 133 million citizens living in multidimensional poverty.

The campaign encourages citizens to protest hunger by symbolically banging empty pots and pans in public spaces using hashtags such as #MyHungerStory, #PotsAndPansAction, and #EndHungerNow.

Delivering his goodwill message, Hussein Gadain, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, commended the government for its leadership in promoting agricultural transformation through CAADP.

He said FAO remains a steadfast partner, providing technical assistance and policy support to align Nigeria’s agricultural agenda with continental goals.

“At the regional level, FAO supported the AU in developing the CAADP Strategy and Action Plan, and continues to help member states align national priorities with the continental framework,” Gadain said.

He disclosed that FAO has supported Nigeria in the Biennial Review processes of 2023 and 2025, the drafting of the National Agrifood Systems Investment Plan (NASIP), and the 50×2030 Initiative, which aims to close agricultural data gaps through collaboration with the World Bank and the National Bureau of Statistics.

Looking ahead, Gadain reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to helping Nigeria develop a 10-year roadmap for the Kampala Declaration’s implementation, emphasising inclusivity, climate resilience, and local ownership.

“As we move forward, let us build a future where agriculture is not only a source of food and income, but a driver of resilience, equity, and prosperity,” he added.

