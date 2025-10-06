Strike: NAAT issues 14-day ultimatum to FG over unresolved demands

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address several unresolved issues affecting its members in the nation’s universities, warning that failure to do so will compel the union to embark on an industrial action.

In a statement signed by the President of the Association, Comrade (Hon.) Ibeji Nwokoma, following the outcome of its 60th regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University, Lafia, on Saturday, 4th October 2025, NAAT said the ultimatum became necessary after reviewing the Government’s handling of critical agreements and commitments made to the union.

According to Nwokoma, “Sequel to the outcome of the 60th regular meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), presided over by the President, Comrade (Hon.) Ibeji Nwokoma, held at Federal University, Lafia, on Saturday, 4th October 2025. NEC reviewed the progress made following the conciliation meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Labour & Employment on 30th July, 2025, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed, and the meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Education on Thursday, 11th September 2025, and the unfolding events in the education sector.”

He explained that the core of the union’s grievances revolves around “the non-completion of the FGN/NAAT 2009 Agreement renegotiation, which seeks to review the existing salaries, allowances and other conditions of service in the Nigerian University system.”

“It is worrisome to hear,” he continued, “that a report has been submitted by the committee to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) when in fact, only the inaugural meeting was held between the Mahmud Yayale Ahmed-led renegotiation committee and NAAT on December 10, 2024.”

The NAAT President also lamented the failure to mainstream Earned Allowances into the salaries of Academic Technologists “to curb further accumulation of arrears and their attendant consequences,” as well as the “non-release of the enabling circular for CONTISS 14 & 15 to enable NAAT members to get to the peak of their careers.”

He further decried the recent delays in salary payments, noting that they “cause untold hardship on NAAT members, considering the current economic realities.”

“NAAT wishes to categorically state that it rejects and cannot accept the idea of disparity and distortions in salary tables of university staff and appeals to the Government to avoid any action that could precipitate a crisis in the system,” Nwokoma declared.

According to him, “NAAT is of the view that addressing the salary increment should be comprehensive and all-encompassing by maintaining the existing relationships between various salary tables being operated in the Nigerian University system.”

Consequently, the Association has drawn a line, stating: “Consequent upon the above, the Union hereby issue a 14-day ultimatum to the Government to address the demands listed above.

“While the Union remain open to dialogue, failure to address these demands by FGN at the expiration of the ultimatum, the Union will be left with no other option than to declare an industrial action to press home her demands without recourse to the Government.”

The statement further underscores NAAT’s readiness to pursue its demands through every lawful means should the government fail to act within the stipulated period.

