Nigeria owes my wife a lot, Tinubu says as he celebrates Oluremi at 65

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday celebrated his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, as she turned 65, describing her as the love of his life and a steadfast source of strength through years of political struggle and public service.

The president in a statement said Oluremi had been his anchor during difficult seasons, from years of exile to the demands of leadership, standing by him with patience, dignity, and devotion.

He noted that she had been more than a wife to him, serving also as a confidant and counsellor whose compassion and faith provided an example for their children, grandchildren, and the nation.

Tinubu stressed that Nigeria owed the First Lady a debt of gratitude, pointing out that her sacrifices and burdens carried in silence had contributed to the country’s progress as much as his own efforts in public office.

He expressed gratitude to God for her life and health, while acknowledging her warmth and empathy as First Lady, which he said continued to touch millions of Nigerians.

The president added that he considered her love a treasured gift and felt blessed every day by her presence.

The statement reads, “Oluremi Mi,

“As you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor. Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express.

“You are more than my wife. You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path. In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm.

“Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home.

“Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land. And as your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear.

“Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi @SenRemiTinubu. May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve.”

