Detty December: NDLEA arrests lady smuggling drugs inside butt pads, phone chargers

Sikiru Obarayese
lady smuggling drugs inside butt pads

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has reported two new methods of drug concealment as part of its ongoing efforts to combat trafficking ahead of the festive season, dubbed “Detty December.”

In a post on his X handle on Sunday morning, NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi announced the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of their drug consignments.

He shared two videos illustrating the sophisticated concealment methods used by the suspects.

According to Babafemi, one of the videos shows a lady who was caught with drugs hidden inside her butt pad underwear.

The second video reveals a separate seizure where a suspect attempted to smuggle drugs concealed within phone chargers.

“With the spate of ongoing arrests and seizures by @ndlea_nigeria at some major entry points, it’s obvious the race and desperation for Detty December are already in overdrive,” Babafemi wrote.

He urged law-abiding citizens to “stay vigilant and careful.”

