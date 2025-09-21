Nigeria owes Fubara six months of service; suspension unconstitutional — CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has stated that Nigeria owes the reinstated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, six months of service.

They argue that his suspension from office for the same duration, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a State of Emergency in the oil-rich state, is not only undesirable but also blatantly unconstitutional.

Furthermore, the CUPP expressed concern over the political developments in Rivers State, describing President Tinubu’s actions regarding the State of Emergency as highly reprehensible.

They pointed out that the situation created by these actions is comparable to cases in which governors were unconstitutionally impeached but later restored through judicial intervention, allowing them to serve out the time they lost when eventually reinstated.

Comrade Mark Adebayo, the spokesperson for the coalition, shared this position while speaking with a correspondent.

He emphasised that Governor Fubara was elected to serve a four-year term by the people of Rivers State and argued that it is essential to allow him to serve the “six months that were stolen from him” due to what he referred to as the reckless misuse of power by the president.

This was just as Adebayo asserted that CUPP cannot allow the antidemocratic and dictatorial foibles of a few power-hungry politicians destroy the country’s hard-earned democracy, expressing shock that “those who pretended to be champions of democracy back in the day have now been exposed by the corruptive influence of power.”

“As far as CUPP is concerned, Nigeria owes Governor Siminalayi Fubara six months of service. His suspension for six months was not only undesirable but also repugnant and brazenly unconstitutional.

“His situation is comparable to Governors who were unconstitutionally impeached but later restored via judicial intervention and allowed to serve out their lost time when eventually reinstated.

“Fubara was elected to serve as Rivers State Governor for a term of four years. Therefore, the six months that were stolen from him by the reckless misuse of power by the President must be refunded by all means.

“We cannot allow antidemocratic and dictatorial foibles of a few power-hungry politicians destroy our hard-earned democracy. It is unfortunate that those who pretended to be champions of democracy back in the day have now been exposed by the corruptive influence of power,” Adebayo said.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the same things he fought against as Governor of Lagos State and as a pro-democracy activist.

“His actions on this are egregiously reprehensible,” he added.

