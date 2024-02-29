President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, admitted that restructuring of Nigeria would be the right step towards salvaging the country but emphasised that proper foundation must be laid before embracing restructuring.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajani, made this known after a private visit of President Tinubu to the leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo state capital.

According to Ajayi, after the indoor meeting with Afenifere leaders, Tinubu said the country cannot be restructured in a haste without proper foundation, saying the restructuring may collapse very soon but assured that it would be done to reposition the country.

Ajayi said the President also understands that Nigerians are suffering and said “On the hardship Nigerians are facing, he (Tinubu) assured that very soon Nigeria will overcome it, and its a matter of time because the kind of the policies government is implementing will bring positive solution to the challenges.”

According to him, the President who asked Nigerians not to pity him over the enormous task of nation-building before him, said when he took the oath of office, that he pledged his allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that he knows what he is facing.

I’m quoting him now; “I prayed for it, I dance for it, I campaigned for it and I got it. I know the enormous of responsibility so don’t pity me Baba just sit down and relax.”

“He (Tinubu) assured Nigerians that the struggle he understood and that he is trying to build the structures that will not be reversed.

“He said that structure he is trying to put in place in Nigeria economically, socially, and politically would be such that it would bring Nigeria back to where it is supposed to be.

“He said that Nigerians should grow our foods. That we should eat the food we grow. Doing so would wean us from depending on foods from foreign sources. A nation that fully depends on food from outside can not get it.

The leader of the group, Fasoranti charged Tinunu to address the issues of restructuring and constitutional reforms to bring out the best of the country as experienced during the first Republic.

Fasoranti said “Your performance so far has shown that you understood the full gravity of your mandate which is to show the Nigerian people that a good government is possible.

“It is now incumbent on you to address this issue of constitutional reforms with courage, fairness, and determination. We know we cannot return to the past, but we have to seek a future where regional competitions would bring out the best in our country as they did during the First Republic.

“We seek therefore a true Federal Republic that would reflect fiscal federalism. If derivation principle is good for oil, why is it not good for Value Added Tax for example? We believe a review of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference would help you in charting the course”

“Mr President, please also seek institutional reforms that would strengthen our federation and make Nigeria safer and more prosperous. Try and balance the budget and execute capital projects that would create more employment. We thank you for welcoming the idea of state policing.

“We want each of the geopolitical zones to have greater responsibilities for security, food production, and infrastructural development.

“Since the removal of fuel subsidy, which was costing Nigeria 10 billion dollars yearly, the state governments have been receiving hefty allocations from the Federation account.

“Mr President should persuade the governors to allow this change of fortune for the states to reflect at the grassroots so that life can be better for our people. They should not just buy rice and yams for the people.

“They should create employment, improve education and build new infrastructures. Today, life is truly challenging for most people and the state governments have an important role to play to transform the society”.

The Afenifere leader stated further; “In Yorubaland, we do not seek for any special treatment or unfair advantage. We know you are our own but you now belong to all Nigerians, your mandate was freely given by the people of Nigeria and blessed by God. Therefore, Mr President continues to govern fairly and courageously and with the fear of God.

“That is what we expect. That is what we know you will do. You know that since the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the Yoruba people, led by Afenifere, have been at the forefront of the campaign for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“For the people of the South-West, restructuring also has a more pressing meaning. Today, Nigeria has a population of 200 million which would double in the next 25 years to 400 million.

“However, the South-West is facing an avalanche of migration from the other zones of the country to the extent that in 25 years’ time, if the current trend continues, the South-West would be home to 50 percent of the population of Nigeria.

“By this time the states of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo would be home to at least 200 million people. We need to plan for this eventuality on a regional scale. We need to be prepared so that our region would not be overwhelmed by imported challenges”

The elder statesman said “You have done well with trying to reposition our economy and reform the Public Service. We salute your courage in tackling many issues that have remained unresolved for many years.

“It is an act of courage and sagacity for you to adopt the Oronsanye Report as the basis to reform the Public Service. This is a welcome development”

At the country home of the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu, President Tinubu who was received by the widow of the late Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, appreciated Tinubu and the Southwest governors for their support.

Mrs. Akeredolu single-handedly singled out the Lagos state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, for bringing the body of her husband to Nigeria for burial.

She said “On behalf of my family, I appreciate Mr. President. We understood he couldn’t attend the burial ceremony due to the dictate of Yoruba culture. He couldn’t have attended the burial of his younger brother.

“Coming today is a big deal because we are in a better atmosphere. I also express my profound gratitude to the Southern Governors for their immense financial contributions to the burial.

Most especially, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, who singlehandedly brought Aketi’s remains back to Nigeria. We appreciate this huge show of love and we are grateful and forever indebted to him.

The President, who was on a private visit to condole with widow and children of the late as well as his siblings, was accompanied by Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Pius Akinyelure

Family members who received the President alongside the former First Lady are Late Akeredolu’s First son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr; Dr. Teni Micheal and her husband, Olatunde Micheal; Mrs. Yejide Rusewe, Esq, and her husband, Engr. Lakunle Rusewe; and Babajide Akeredolu.

Also present were Akeredolu’s siblings, Prof. Wole Akeredolu and Toyin Akeredolu. The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who joined the family during the meeting.

The President also visited the palace of Olowo of Owo to commiserate with the monarch and people of the town over the passing of the former governor, whom he said his legacy will endure forever.

Tinubu said Akeredolu left when the ovation was loudest, said: “This sentiment should inspire us to live each day with purpose, to pursue our goals with determination, and to leave behind a legacy that will be remembered fondly by those whose lives we have touched”

“He truly embodied courage and fearlessness, especially in his relentless pursuit for good governance. I can only describe him as a fearless fighter, his unwavering commitment to the welfare of his people and his courageous nature will always be remembered” said Tinubu

Others in attendance are; Ondo state Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, Ondo state Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, and Speaker House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji.