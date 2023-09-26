The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has said that the country is in dire need of an uprising of patriots to rise up with initiatives to end insecurity, ‘japa’ syndrome and other challenges the country is facing.

Abari stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the upcoming commemoration of ‘Citizens and Patriots Day’.

He stressed that heroism and patriotism are not in-born traits but can be developed through a conscious determination to always do what is in the best interest of one’s country.

“However, Nigeria today stands in dire need of an uprising of more patriots to meet the challenging demands of this moment of her history. Never before has this need been more pressing than it is today.

“In the face of the economic difficulties of the time, the persistent “Japa” syndrome among our youth, the disturbing insecurity in parts of the country and the failure of our power supply systems, Nigeria needs Nigerians to rise up with initiatives that will bring the necessary solutions, even if it is at some personal cost. That is what patriotic citizenship is all about”, Abari said.

He further stated that no doubt, Nigeria has witnessed national development in the areas of agriculture, tourism, human capital development, health, industry, trade, investment, science, technology, international relations, sports and a whole lot more.

The NOA DG said the country can boldly say that although it may not yet be where it desires to be as a nation in these various sectors, but is not where it used to be 63 years ago.

“We have made significant progress as a people; such progress as we should be proud of. We did not get where we are merely by the gifts of nature or by the benevolence of any other nation but by the dogged, patriotic fervor of our citizens who are our greatest asset as a nation,” he added.

He said the Agency has consistently campaigned for Nigerians to take pride in the nation, its symbols and its people. “For us, the task of mobilizing the people to become part of the progress of their fatherland is a special task that must be accomplished.

“Over many years we have championed the observation of 16th September every year as National Symbols day, and September 30 as Citizens and Patriots Day.

“The Symbols Day marks the date when Nigeria’s Coat-of-Arms and National Ordinance was signed into law in 1960 ahead of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

“The day is used to reemphasize the need for citizens to handle Nigeria’s national symbols with pride, loyalty and respect as instruments that represent the sovereignty and presence of Nigeria.

“These national symbols include the Nigerian Constitution, National Flag, National Anthem, National Prayer, National Pledge, Coat-of-Arms, Seal of the Nigerian President, Nigerian Passport, National Identity Card and the Naira. 30th September is also used to celebrate citizens who have made outstanding patriotic contributions to national development,” Abari noted.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE