Nigeria military is currently sitting in 36th position in the world and fourth in Africa, according to the recently released global firepower index report.

The Nigerian military dropped one place in the latest global military ranking compared to its 2022 ranking.

Nigeria also dropped from third to fourth on the continent.

The United States of America’s military is ranked first in the world; Russia is second; followed by China.

India is ranked fourth; the United Kingdom fifth. South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, France and Italy are respectively ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth in the world.

In Africa, Egypt is ranked number one and 14th in the world, Algeria came second and 26th in the world, and South Africa is ranked 33rd in the world to emerge third on the continent.

“Ranking the nations of the world based on currently available firepower. The finalised Global Firepower ranking below utilises over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation’s Power Index (‘PwrIndx’) score with categories, ranging from the number of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.

“For 2023, Nigeria is ranked 36 of 145 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. The nation holds a PwrIndx score of 0.5587,” the organisation said.

