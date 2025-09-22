Nigeria meets 96 per cent OPEC quota in August —NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said Nigeria’s upstream oil sector recorded a year-on-year increase in output, averaging 1.63 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and condensates in August 2025, up from 1.58 million bopd in the same period last year.

A statement by NUPRC’s Head, Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, said this is based on Crude Oil and Condensate Production for August 2025, released by the Commission over the weekend.

A breakdown of August 2025 production comprises 1.43 million bpd of crude oil, which grew 5.47 per cent compared to August last year, which posted a daily crude oil average of 1.36 million bpd. This reflects a steady recovery and improved operational performance across the industry.

Daily condensate production in August stood at 197,229 bpd, reflecting a slight decline from 220,435 bpd in August 2024.

Notably, Nigeria’s crude oil output in August met 96 per cent of its OPEC quota, which is set at 1.5 million bopd. This demonstrates the country’s capacity to meet its production targets under the OPEC agreement.

On a month-on-month basis, there was a slight 4.7 per cent drop in combined crude oil and condensate production from 1.71 million bopd in July. Similarly, crude oil production itself declined by 4.8%, down from 1.5 million bopd in July 2025.

The month-on-month drop was driven by a single day unscheduled maintenance at an oil facility.

In the month of August, the lowest and peak combined crude and condensate production were 1.59 million bopd and 1.85 million bopd respectively.

In the review month, Forcados Terminal topped the production charts, delivering a total of 8.99 million barrels, including 8.08 million barrels of crude oil and 915.2k barrels of condensates.

Following closely was Bonny Terminal, which produced a combined 6.26 million barrels, consisting of 5.8 million barrels of crude and 418.27k barrels of condensates.

Qua Iboe Terminal recorded a total of 4.99 million barrels, with 4.94 million barrels of crude and 50.5k barrels of condensates. Escravos Oil Terminal also made a solid contribution, producing 4.18 million barrels, comprised of 4.08 million barrels of crude oil and 107k barrels of condensate.