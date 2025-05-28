Nigeria, Germany strengthen strategic partnership on energy, trade, migration

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has concluded high-level bilateral talks in Berlin with his German counterpart, Minister Johann Wadephul, aimed at deepening Nigeria–Germany relations across key sectors, including energy, trade, and migration governance.

Germany reaffirmed its recognition of Nigeria as a strategic partner in sub-Saharan Africa, noting that Nigeria is already its second-largest trading partner in the region.

The two ministers reviewed progress in bilateral engagements, particularly the German-Nigerian Energy Partnership, which was established in 2008 and expanded in 2021 with the opening of a hydrogen office in Abuja under Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

Speaking during the talks, Minister Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s economic and demographic significance.

He said, “With over 220 million people and projections to reach 400 million by 2050, Nigeria’s focus is not to export people, but to export talent. We are committed to working with partners like Germany on structured pathways for job creation and to address the root causes of irregular migration.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, described Nigeria as a “key partner” in Africa and reiterated Berlin’s interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in renewable energy, vocational training, and economic diversification.

“For both Germany and the European Union, Africa is the continent of the future. Nigeria plays a vital role in this vision. There are tremendous opportunities for cooperation in critical minerals, energy transition, and private sector engagement,” Wadephul stated.

Minister Tuggar highlighted Nigeria’s abundance of critical raw materials, presenting it as a compelling opportunity for mutually beneficial trade and investment.

“Nigeria is well-positioned to support Germany’s industrial and green transition goals. Our minerals, if developed through value-added partnerships, can be a foundation for sustainable growth on both sides,” he noted.

The ministers agreed to enhance cooperation on legal migration and skills mobility, with a focus on creating structured migration frameworks that benefit both countries.

This engagement marks a renewed chapter in Nigeria–Germany relations, underpinned by shared values, economic cooperation, and a commitment to sustainable development and regional stability.

As part of his official visit to Germany, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (OON), held several strategic meetings aimed at deepening Nigeria–Germany cooperation in economic development, migration, and global engagement.

A key engagement was his bilateral meeting with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Willem-Alabali Radovan, where discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation, enhancing development partnerships, and creating structured legal pathways for migration. Both ministers affirmed the importance of aligning economic development with mutually beneficial migration frameworks that support job creation and skills mobility.

Minister Tuggar also met with Nicolas Zippelius, Member of the German Parliament and newly appointed Chair of the CDU Parliamentary Group on Development Affairs. Their discussions explored legislative opportunities for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Germany, particularly in areas that could be translated into parliamentary advisories and policy actions within the Bundestag.

In a separate meeting, the Honourable Minister held talks with Professor Lanz Rolla, founder of the Berlin Global Dialogue. During the meeting, Minister Tuggar was formally invited to participate in the 2025 Berlin Global Dialogue, scheduled for October.

The invitation underscores Nigeria’s growing role in shaping global conversations around governance, development, and international cooperation.

