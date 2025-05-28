NSCDC mining marshals arrest 17 suspects, impound three trucks in Kogi

The Mining Marshal of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismantled a major illegal mining syndicate operating in the Odiagbo-Okaba district of Ankpa Local Government Area in Kogi State.

No fewer than 17 suspects were apprehended during the crackdown, while three trucks were impounded and 39 motorbikes used for the illicit business were also confiscated.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to ridding the mining sector of criminal elements.

He recalled that the NSCDC Mining Marshal is a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and the Ministry of Interior through the NSCDC, with a mandate to enforce mining laws and regulations, combat illegal mining, and protect Nigeria’s solid mineral resources.

“The recent crackdown in Kogi, led by the Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja Attah, resulted in the arrest of 17 suspects. Three trucks were also impounded, and 39 motorbikes used for the illicit business were confiscated,” Afolabi stated.

“The raid was conducted following complaints from local residents about environmental degradation and public health threats allegedly linked to illegal and unregulated mining activities.”

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, reiterated the Corps’ readiness to confront all criminal elements exploiting the country’s critical national assets.

Afolabi further indicated that the recent massive clear-out of illegal miners followed the Kogi State government’s push for a cleaner mining sector, emphasizing the need to preserve fragile ecosystems and protect host communities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE