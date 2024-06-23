The Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with attempted homicide and robbery.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Thursday in Minna by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on 22/5/2024 at about 17:30 hours, when police operatives attached to the Bosso Division arrested Zingfa Nambon of the Gwagwalada area, Abuja, for conspiracy, attempted homicide, and armed robbery.

The statement further detailed that on 3/5/2024 at about 19:00 hours, a tricycle was boarded around Airport Road, Maikunkele, by two persons later identified as Zingfa Nambon and Francis Moses.

Upon reaching a certain point along Airport Road, the two individuals allegedly tied the commercial tricycle operator with a cable wire, intending to kill him.

According to the Police Command’s spokesperson, the victim was pushed out of the tricycle, and the suspects made away with it.

“Zingfa said that the tricycle was taken to Abuja and that Francis gave him four hundred thousand naira, while Francis disappeared to an unknown destination with the tricycle,” Abiodun stated.

He noted that during the investigation, Zingfa was arrested along Maikunkele Road and allegedly confessed to the crime.

The suspect was found with various blank tricycle receipts and cable wires.

The PPRO assured that the suspect was under investigation and that efforts were being intensified to arrest Francis, the accomplice in the crime.

