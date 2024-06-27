The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State Council, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Professor Nuhu Aliyu Ango, Director of Continuing Education and e-learning Center ICEel, of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of the Union, the State Secretary of NUJ Comrade Usman Chiji, said the death of Professor Nuhu Aliyu Ango was painful and devastating.

The Union said the death of Prof.Nuhu Ango was a big loss not only to IBB University Lapai, the education sector but also to the entire journalists in Niger State.

The statement described the deceased as a vibrant educationist, enterprising and philanthropist who dedicated his life to the well-being of the people through his non-governmental organisation, ”Nuhu Ango Foundation”.

The Union noted that the Late Professor, would not only be missed by his family, IBB University Lapai community but NUJ as he had been a strong supporter of the Union through his assistance at all times.

NUJ explained that the deceased would be remembered for his simplicity, hard work, fear of God, and immeasurable contributions to the growth and development of education in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

Comrade Usman Chiji, however, regretted that the demise of the education icon has created a vacuum that would be very difficult to fill, especially to those who have benefitted from his philanthropic gestures.

The Union specifically commiserated with the wife of the deceased, the Zonal Coordinator, Federal Information Resource Center Minna, Hajiya Asabe Sule Garba, and urged her to be consoled by the fact that, death was inevitable.

The Union admonished Hajiya Asabe Sule Garba, not to be deterred by the untimely death of her husband, adding, that the best way to immortalize him was to keep his dreams and aspiration of assisting the citizens alive.

The statement thereby prayed God to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljanatu Firdausi and the family, IBB University Lapai and associates the strength to bear the irreparable loss.”

