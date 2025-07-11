Niger govt inaugurates committee to drive agricultural transformation

In a significant move to boost agricultural development and livestock productivity, the Niger State Government has inaugurated a 22-member Livestock Development Committee.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, at the Conference Hall of the SSG’s Office in Minna.

The committee, comprising experts, stakeholders, and government representatives, is tasked with formulating and implementing policies to enhance livestock production, improve animal health, and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the State.

In his address, Alhaji Abubakar Usman emphasised that the inauguration of the committee underscores the State Government’s unwavering commitment to agricultural transformation and sustainable development.

He charged members to leverage their wealth of experience, dedication, and passion for service to drive impactful initiatives that will revolutionize the livestock sector.

“The present administration, under the visionary leadership of Farmer Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, remains resolutely committed to supporting this initiative through robust policy backing, adequate budgetary allocation and inclusive stakeholder engagement,” the SSG stated.

Alhaji Usman further highlighted that the committee’s work aligns with the State’s broader agenda to diversify the economy, create employment opportunities, and ensure food security for the people of the State.

The SSG expressed confidence that the committee’s efforts would significantly contribute to the modernization of livestock farming, disease control, and value chain development.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs, Alhaji Umar Sanda Rebe who is also the Chairman of the committee told the SSG that members of the committee will bring their expertise, dedication, and creativity with a view to achieving the desired objectives.

In a short address, the Permanent Secretary, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Jonathan Wasa, who is the Secretary of the committee on behalf of the newly inaugurated committee members expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to work diligently to achieve the set goals.

Dr. Wasa assured the Government of members’ commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and best practices in livestock management.

The Niger State Livestock Development Committee is expected to commence its activities immediately, with a focus on strategic interventions that will position the State as a leader in livestock production and agribusiness in Nigeria.