Expensive items you can only get at cheap prices during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is known for slashing prices across all product categories, but some items drop to their lowest-ever prices exclusively during this shopping event.

For regular shoppers and deal hunters, knowing what to buy, and when can make all the difference.

So, if you’re wondering what’s truly worth adding to cart, here are items you can only get at significantly cheap prices during Prime Day:

1. Amazon Devices (Echo, Fire Stick, Kindle, Ring, etc.)

Amazon uses Prime Day to promote its own ecosystem and that means massive discounts on products like the Echo Dot, Kindle readers, Fire TV Sticks, Ring doorbells, and Blink security cameras. In some cases, these gadgets go for half their original price or are bundled with freebies.

2. Smart Home Gadgets

Whether you’re setting up a smart home or upgrading your space, Prime Day is when smart bulbs, robot vacuums, video doorbells, and smart plugs hit their lowest prices. Brands like iRobot, Philips Hue, and TP-Link often reserve their best deals for this period.

3. Headphones and Earbuds

From Apple AirPods to Sony noise-cancelling headphones and budget-friendly wireless earbuds, Prime Day consistently delivers deep price cuts on audio gear. Some products drop by as much as 40–50%, making it one of the best times to shop for personal tech.

4. Laptops, Tablets, and Monitors

While back-to-school sales are common in August, Prime Day often beats them with record-low prices on select laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and external monitors, especially from brands like HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Samsung. Amazon also bundles devices with accessories during this period.

5. Amazon Subscriptions and Services

Prime Day isn’t just about physical products, it’s also a period when Amazon offers exclusive deals on services like: Kindle unlimited, Audible subscriptions, Amazon music unlimited and Prime Video rentals.

Some of these can be gotten during Prime Day for free for the first 3-4 months, making it an ideal time to test-drive new features without spending a kobo upfront.

6. Everyday Essentials (Toiletries, Supplements, Household Items)

You can get everyday items like toothpaste, detergent, toilet paper, vitamins, and snacks at cheap prices on Prime Day. If you use a freight-forwarding service from Nigeria, stocking up during Prime Day can mean huge savings on goods that are often more expensive locally.

7. Fashion and Sportswear

Amazon Fashion joins the party too. Big brands like Adidas, Puma, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, and Under Armour often run Prime Day–exclusive discounts on apparel, shoes, gym wear, and bags. It’s also when Amazon offers flash sales on its own brands like Goodthreads and Amazon Essentials.

8. Home and Kitchen Appliances

From air fryers and blenders to coffee makers and non-stick cookware, home appliances often reach their lowest prices during Prime Day. Brands like Instant Pot, Ninja, and Hamilton Beach use the opportunity to offload top-rated items at almost giveaway prices.

9. Gaming Consoles and Accessories

While consoles like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X rarely see discounts, Prime Day often includes game bundles, extra controllers, or accessories at significant markdowns. It’s also a smart time to buy gaming chairs, keyboards, or headsets.

10. Power Banks and Charging Accessories

If you’re tired of overpriced phone accessories in local markets, Prime Day often brings down prices on Anker, Aukey, and Baseus power banks, wall adapters, and USB-C cables. These are items Nigerians frequently ship in due to better quality and price.