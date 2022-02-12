NGOs advocate SDGs, equip libraries in basic schools in six states

Non-governmental organisations, The Neo Child Initiative (TNCI) and the Renewable Energy and Environmental Sustainability Initiative for Africa (REES Africa), have taken the sustainable development goals (SDGs) campaign to 18 primary and secondary schools across six states in Nigeria.

The states where the project was simultaneously implemented, from January 17th – 21th, were Lagos, Oyo, Kaduna, Edo, and Enugu, including Abuja. But the closing ceremony, where the stakeholders involved in the project convened, was held in Lagos on February 4th.

According to the team lead of TNCI, Dr Casandra Akinde, the project, tagged ‘The SDG Literacy Drive’, seeks to achieve early involvement of young children in achieving the SDGs.

“Hence, it is important to set them on the right path,” she said. “The overall objective is to safeguard their education, to promote the sustainability culture among them, and to improve literacy.”

Akinde noted that The SDG Literacy Drive is sponsored by Chevening Alumni Programme Fund, but implemented by TNCI, REES Africa, Chevening Alumni Association of Nigeria, and other partners across 18 public primary/junior secondary schools in six states across Nigeria without access to libraries.

“The project champions the mainstream of education for sustainability into Nigeria’s childhood curriculum through the SDGs, particularly SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy access) and SD7 13 (climate action),” she said.

Yetunde Fadeyi, the founder of REES Africa, stated that during the project they were exposed to many primary data which points to the need for the integration of education for sustainability into Nigeria’s curriculum.

“Reseaarch data showed that over 85 per cent of public school teachers are not familar with the SDGs and this is not encouraging with the level of supposed engagement of the SDGs in the country,” Fadeyi said.

During the project, the NGOs implemented tasks such as sustainability literacy education using the book ‘Jemima and the Wind Turbine’ as a teaching material to communicate the information.

Also implemented were fully-equipped hanging libraries with 60 copies of ‘Jemima and the Wind Turbine’ and other donated books per school, delivered by the state representatives of the NGOs.

The NGOs organised the practical lessons with do-it-yourself (DIY) materials for upcycling of waste, taught the children the song ‘Green Army’ and practiced it as a teaching technique to aid learning.

The NGOs established SDG mentorship scheme, identified two SDG student ambassadors and point-of-contact teachers.

There was also a practical demonstration of upcycling of waste where cartons and the inside of tissue paper were creatively used to create pencil holders and vases.

Esther Nwaiwu, programme coordinator of TNCI, stated that the SDG Literacy Drive strives to “catch them young” as new and intelligent solutions are being introduced and taught to children all over Nigeria.

She noted that the hanging library is a brave step forward in the direction of making young readers into future leaders, as it not only encourages children to read, but also ensures that they have access to quality and educative materials.

“This is in accordance with The Neo Child Initiative mission, which is to transform the lives of Nigerian children by improving their access to healthcare, education, mentorship and self-development,” Nwaiwu said.

Speaking on the book given to the students, Mr Ladejebi Taiwo, the vice principal of Obele Community Junior High school, said he was very impressed with the information in the books.

‘We have begun an SDG club in the school because we believe that mainstreaming education for sustainability is very important, especially as we teach them to young children,” Taiwo said.

Abeda Bernard, deputy head of British Mission in Lagos, commended the good work done by the NGOs in the last few weeks in propagating the SDGs, adding that it is a good start. She stated that education in Nigeria needs these innovations, initiatives and discussions.

“The initiative to teach the SDGs in schools and inculcate them in the school curriculum is a needed inclusion and should be pushed to improve change in young children and the country,” Bernard said.

