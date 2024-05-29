President Bola Tinubu gave an insight into why the old Nigerian national anthem was re-adopted as its recitation officially took off on Wednesday.

Speaking at the re-launch of the Abuja Light Rail System, he said the fulfilment of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s promise to deliver the project on time, was all about service delivery to the nation as captured in the anthem.

Noting part of the anthem with the words “I’m proud to serve,” President Tinubu praised the implementation of the project, which was flagged off by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2007 as part of the move to host the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

It is a 45.245km standard gauge rail line starting from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to the Abuja metro station.

The rail links 13 communities with 12 stations including the Abuja Metro, Stadium, Kukwaba 1 and 2, Wupa, Idu, Bassanjiwa, Airport, Gwagwa Dei-Dei, Kagini and Gbazango.

After cutting the tape, the president took a ride on it along with other dignitaries.

