LightOut HighSchool Initiative has announced its partnership with the German Consulate for an innovative climate action and recycling campaign across secondary schools in Lagos State.

This campaign will be uniquely delivered through engaging and educational concerts designed to inspire and sensitize Lagos youth on environmental sustainability.

To address plastic waste and climate change, the LightOut Highschool Initiative will engage in an advocacy project to empower Lagos youth to participate in recycling and climate action initiatives. The campaign will include seminars and concerts aimed at educating secondary school students on the importance of recycling, upcycling and the circular economy. By merging music, art, and education, the initiative will create an eco-conscious generation that tackles plastic waste and leads climate action.

A delegation from LightOut Highschool Initiative including its founder, Gaise Baba, Country Director – Susan Odurinde, and Head of Programs – Iyke Kalu, visited the German Consulate in Lagos, on May 24, 2024, for a signing ceremony, formalizing the partnership.

At the meeting was the Deputy Consul General, Mr. Gerald Wolf, and the Program Officer Economic, Political, Cultural, and Press Section, Udochukwu Okeahialam.

“LightOut Highschool Initiative extends its gratitude to the German Consulate for its support and partnership. Together, we look forward to a successful and impactful campaign that will inspire a generation of eco-conscious young leaders in Lagos,” says Gaise Baba, Founder LightOut Highschool Initiative.

LightOut Highschool Initiative is a musical outreach for students across secondary schools and colleges. It leverages music and art to engage and support students in their educational, social, and personal development. Founded in 2017 by Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Gaise Baba through his organization – 464 Projects, LightOut has executed 21 editions reaching over 31,000 students. The initiative focuses on three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its work – SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

