New consumer promo won’t affect service quality —9Mobile

THE management of 9 Mobile Nigeria has assured its existing and prospective subscribers that it would not compromise service quality, despite the envisaged ‘stampede’ its recently-launched Megamillion consumer promotion might bring on the network.

Giving the assurance at the virtual launch of the N195million promo, in Lagos, recently, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alan Sinfield stated that the company had, in the past few years, developed a robust network to enable it cope with such subscribers’ influx on its network.

He added that one of the pre-occupations of the present management team, was to continue to develop a robust network that would give the Network’s subscribers a seamless mobile communication experiences.

The 9Mobile boss explained that the newly-launched consumer promotion , which had got the approvals of relevant regulatory agencies in the sector, was a way of giving back to the network’s teeming subscribers, for their unflinching loyalties to the brand, especially at these trying economic times.

He added that besides 90 lucky subscribers, expected to emerge millionaires in a period of three months, a total of 4320 smartphones would also be given out throughout the duration of the promo, with two lucky subscribers winning a smartphone each, every hour of the three-month period .

“The intention is to reward our lucky subscribers by producing a millionaire in every single day, with two lucky subscribers also winning a smartphone each, every hour.

“Though there are capacity limitations, but let me assure that we have what it takes to run this promo, as transparently as possible. We have developed a robust network capacity that could cope with an upsurge in the number of subscribers we envisage the promo might attract to the network,” he stated.

Sinfield also assures of the network’s commitment to continually regenerate its network to enable it effectively serve its teeming subscribers.

