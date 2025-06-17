NEMSA, COREN sign MoU to strengthen Nigeria’s power sector

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, Engineer Aliyu Tukur, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to a strategic partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) aimed at strengthening and advancing the Nigerian power sector for the benefit of all citizens.

The NEMSA boss stated this during the official signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NEMSA and COREN, which was held at COREN Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

Engineer Tukur described the MoU as a significant step towards fostering a robust and mutually beneficial relationship between both institutions, emphasising that the collaboration will enhance the effective delivery of their respective mandates, particularly in ensuring the safety of lives and property within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

He said, “This partnership will enable us to consolidate efforts in promoting professionalism, accountability, and competence in the power sector. By reinforcing COREN registration requirements for all individuals and firms applying for NEMSA certification, we are creating a framework that prioritises regulatory compliance and quality service delivery.”

He further noted that the agreement will facilitate efficient information sharing between both agencies, particularly on disciplinary actions and sanctions involving NEMSA-certified personnel and firms also registered with COREN, which he said will help improve transparency, enforcement, and adherence to industry standards.

On renewable energy, the NEMSA CEO highlighted that the collaboration will promote skilled manpower development, address sector-specific engineering challenges, and uphold quality standards in certification and practices.

He also stated that COREN will be actively represented in NEMSA’s Competency Certification Panels, reinforcing fairness and shared responsibility in the certification process.

Speaking, the Registrar of COREN, Engineer Okorie Austine Uche, assured stakeholders that the MoU will ensure engineering regulations within the power sector are aligned with COREN’s statutory framework, while noting that the partnership represents a step forward in harmonising regulatory efforts to achieve a more structured and effective engineering ecosystem in Nigeria.

COREN President, Engineer Sadiq Zubair Abubakar, described the MoU as a milestone in COREN’s strategic realignment.

He said, “COREN recognises the enormity of its mandate and views collaboration as a critical strategy in addressing regulatory and operational gaps.”

He further revealed that COREN is already set to commence the implementation of this partnership and has invited NEMSA to participate in several of its key committees.

These include the Codes and Standards Committee, the Engineering Regulation Monitoring (ERM) Committee, the Engineering Investigative Panel, and the Disciplinary Tribunal, which addresses cases involving practitioners in the power sector, emphasising that NEMSA is expected to take a lead role in this tribunal.

The NEMSA-COREN partnership is poised to enhance service delivery and ensure the realisation of NEMSA’s mandate of providing stable, safe, reliable, and efficient electricity networks and power systems across Nigeria.

