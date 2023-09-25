The oldest and the shortest route between Ajaawa, headquarters of OgoOluwa Local Government Area and Ogbomoso is the Odooba-Ayede-Osupa Orile-Ajaawa road. It is the food basket of the local government area.

However, successive governments have abandoned this all-important road for no just reason(s). The 13- kilometre-road encompasses the agrarian communities of Alawusa Oloye, Alabameta, OkeOba, Ayede, and Osupa Orile. Others are Onipele, Oguro, Alayin, Oniyeye, Abikehin, and Odo’fo.

Farmers in these areas have found it difficult to convey their farm products to Odooba market. Food items in this axis perish due to the inability of farmers to get them to the buyers.

In the same vein, the route is the shortest to the newly established Federal Polytechnic, Ayede. Thus if this road is constructed, students, workers and other stakeholders will have access to the institution of learning with ease.

Therefore, as Oyo state is preparing for 2024 fiscal year, we beseech the government to include the construction of Odooba-Ayede-Ajaawa road in its budget.

Adelani Olawuyi, OgoOluwa LGA, Oyo State.

