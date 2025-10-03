NBA apprehends legal impersonator at Magistrates’ Court

The Anti-Fake Lawyers Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Udu Branch, Delta State, has arrested a man for impersonating a legal practitioner at the Orhuwhorun Magistrates’ Court.

The suspect, U. T. Oghenetejiri, was caught during proceedings for a criminal case where he was attempting to represent a client.

He was exposed after being unable to respond to a direct query from the presiding Magistrate, causing him to flee the courtroom before being detained.

Edmund Odohisi, Chairman of the NBA Udu Branch, explained that the association had launched an investigation following prior complaints.

“The integrity of the legal profession is paramount,” Odohisi stated. “Our committee took swift action to apprehend the individual upon his appearance in court.”

Following the arrest, it was discovered that Oghenetejiri had allegedly been running a legal practice from an office on Jakpa Road in Effurun.

Preliminary findings indicate he used a forged stamp and seal to prepare legal documents, including deeds of transfer.

Official verification confirmed that Oghenetejiri never attended law school and is not enrolled to practise law in Nigeria.

The incident has prompted calls for increased vigilance within the judicial system.

The NBA Udu Branch has urged the public to verify the credentials of their legal representatives and report any suspicious activity.

The suspect has been handed over to the police and is being held at the Ovwian Police Station pending arraignment.

