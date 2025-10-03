Leke Ariyo on Why Mentorship is the Missing Engine of Tech Innovation

In today’s fast-changing digital economy, the world needs not only software and cloud engineers but also mentors who can grow resilient teams and communities. Leke Ariyo, a Senior Site Reliability and Cloud Infrastructure Engineer with several years of experience, has worked across high-growth startups and enterprise systems. Beyond building fault-tolerant platforms, he has mentored over 100 aspiring engineers. Tribune sat down with him to explore why mentorship, as much as technology, will shape the future of digital talent globally.

Leke, when did you first realise mentorship would be central to your career?

Early on, I benefited from guidance that went beyond just process or tools, but mentors who showed me how to think about systems and leadership. When I became more established, I saw gaps in access, especially for underrepresented groups. That’s when I began giving back through bootcamps, BCS, Codementor, Utiva, and guiding over 100 learners worldwide.

The tech industry can be relentless. How does mentorship make it more sustainable?

Technology shifts constantly. Kubernetes today, something else tomorrow. What doesn’t change is people. Mentorship makes the journey less isolating. It builds resilience by giving engineers role models and problem-solving frameworks. In my teams, mentorship has directly improved retention and productivity, because people feel supported, not left behind. Also, it is hard for people to start up in tech because of factors like imposter syndrome, but good mentors keep you going.

What does your mentorship look like in practice?

It’s layered. I run structured sessions, from fundamentals of cloud engineering to advanced DevOps practices. I also mentor one-to-one, focusing on confidence, communication, and career mapping. A proud example was coaching a mentee from a non-technical background into landing their first SRE role. He now mentor others, and that ripple effect is the true impact.

Beyond mentoring, how do you contribute thought leadership in tech?

I have led system design initiatives, from cloud migrations to observability rollouts, that others now use as playbooks. I publish guides, speak at community events, been a judge at events and share insights on building platforms that meet SLOs, not just SLAs. For me, thought leadership is about making complex engineering ideas usable for others, both within the industry and beyond it.

What advice would you give to a young engineer in 2025?

Don’t chase tools, chase problems. A resilient career comes from understanding why things break, not just how to fix them. And remember, your growth accelerates when you help others grow. Mentorship is not just for mentees. It helps mentors solidify what they already know.

You talk a lot about resilience. What does resilience mean for engineers today?

Resilience is not just uptime on a dashboard. It is the ability to adapt, to keep learning, and to recover from failure without fear. For engineers, resilience comes from supportive teams and mentors who remind you that mistakes are lessons, not career-ending moments.

Can mentorship help close diversity gaps in technology?

Yes. Many people from underrepresented backgrounds never make it past the first hurdle, not because of lack of ability, but because of lack of guidance. When they see someone who has walked a similar path, it changes what they believe is possible. I have seen mentees gain confidence just by realising they are not alone in their challenges.

What role does mentorship play in leadership?

I believe leaders are remembered less for the systems they built and more for the people they raised. Mentorship trains you to listen, to coach, and to put others ahead of yourself. Those are the same skills that make great leaders.

How do you balance technical work with mentoring others?

I see them as connected. Teaching someone why a system failed sharpens my own understanding. Writing down processes for mentees often becomes documentation for the wider team. Mentorship and technical growth reinforce each other when you make them part of the same cycle.

What has been your most rewarding moment as a mentor?

It was seeing a former mentee stand on stage at a GDG event, sharing her journey and insights with others. I did not need any credit. Just knowing she had the confidence to do that was enough. That is when I knew the cycle was working.

If you could change one thing about how mentorship is viewed in the global tech community, what would it be?

I would want mentorship to be seen as core infrastructure, not a side project. Companies invest millions into tools and platforms, but far less into mentorship structures. Yet it is mentorship that builds the human resilience needed to handle the next wave of innovation.

Closing

For Leke Ariyo, innovation isn’t just measured in code or uptime, but in the people who grow stronger through mentorship. In a world obsessed with the next big technology, he argues that the quiet work of guidance may prove to be the global tech community’s strongest competitive edge.