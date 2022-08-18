National identity will fast-track digital economy development ― NITDA

The director-general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has said that setting the digital Identity process on track will ensure effective implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS, within the stipulated period.

Inuwa said this while playing host for the Nigeria digital ID4D project team at the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

He highlighted broadband penetration and digital identity as critical areas to the attainment of the digital economy. Adding that to achieve a positive outcome in regard to a digital economy, there is a need for connectivity, and identifying who consumes or provides the services and also you should be able to pay for the services.

The NITDA boss told the team that NITDA’s mandate of developmental regulation is in line with what ID4D is actually working on, and pledged them the agency’s unalloyed support.

He acknowledged that collaboration between NITDA and ID4D as well as other relevant partners will always be welcomed with an open arm.

Inuwa reiterated that government cannot do it alone, thereby urging ID4D to help in whatever way they can for Nigeria to get this digital identity and implement policies and mandates.

“Anything that has to do with identity, we need it to implement our mandate. Identity is key to a digital economy. We believe we need each other to succeed, our mandates are interwoven, we need ID to succeed, and you also need us for the ID to be used in digital economy,” the DG said.

Earlier in his address, the coordinator, Nigeria Digital ID4D Project, Musa Odole Solomon, appreciated NITDA’s stride in sanitising the Nigerian digital space.

“Since its establishment, NITDA has proven to be one of the federal government institutions contributing immensely to the Nigerian economy through its various relevant regulations, monitoring, evaluation and verification in fostering the development and growth of the information technology sector in the country.

Solomon said the ID4D project’s objective is to increase the number of persons with a National Identity Number (NIN) and issue a robust and inclusive foundational Identity system that facilitates their access to services.

He added that “the project is designed following an ecosystem model, and not limited to any single organisation. It involves different agencies of government, private sector and civil society. The project had since identified NITDA as an important ecosystem implementing partner.

The Nigeria Digital ID4D is a five-year project, jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency.