The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government (FG) for suspending the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in Benin Republic and Togo.

NANS also called on the government to extend its sanction to Nigerian tertiary institutions offering courses without accreditation from relevant authorities.

The Association made the call in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday by its National Senate President, Elvis Ekundina.

The Federal Ministry of Education had on Tuesday raised concern over the utilization of deceptive methods by some Nigerians to acquire degrees from Benin Republic and Togo, aimed at securing job opportunities for which they lacked qualifications.

NANS therefore called on the Federal Government to commence an investigation into the activities of the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other agencies fingered in the fraudulent activities.

“While we commend the Federal government for its quick decision to suspend the accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in the Benin Republic and Togo, it is important to investigate the activities of relevant agencies fingered in the fraudulent activities.

“We also want to use this opportunity to call on the government to beam its searchlight into the activities of tertiary institutions, especially privately-owned ones running unaccredited courses.

“These institutions in their act are destroying our education sector and swindling innocent young Nigerians of their money by offering them unaccredited courses.

“I like to describe these universities and polytechnics offering unaccredited courses as illegal institutions which should be dealt with appropriately,” Ekundina said.

He called on the Federal government to collaborate with NANS and other student bodies to rid the country of “illegal” tertiary institutions towards repositioning the education sector.

NAN

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE