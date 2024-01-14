The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has urged the Federal Government to institute a close monitoring mechanism for the utilisation of N683bn intervention fund for tertiary institutions across the country.

The students’ body, also commended the Federal Government for deeming it fit to approve the amount for smooth running of University education.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Senate, NANS, Sen Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, on Sunday.

He maintained that a thorough and transparent investigation into the financial management of federal schools is imperative, noting that there should be strict scrutiny to ensure that the funds are utilised judiciously for the betterment of educational facilities, faculty development, and the overall student experience.

According to the statement: “The recent approval of an N683 billion intervention fund by the Federal Government for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria is a commendable step towards addressing the pressing needs of students and enhancing the quality of education.

“This positive response to the pleas of Nigerian students reflects a commitment to the nation’s educational well-being.

“Acknowledging this intervention, we express our gratitude to the Federal Government for recognising the challenges faced by students and taking decisive action.

“The allocation of funds to public tertiary institutions is a significant move that can positively impact the overall educational landscape.

“However, the approval of the intervention fund, while appreciated, should mark the beginning, not the end, of the government’s commitment to education. More substantial and sustained investments are crucial to ensure the long-term viability and excellence of our public tertiary institutions.”

The statement further reads: “Additionally, we urge the government to institute close monitoring mechanisms for the utilisation of these funds. A thorough and transparent investigation into the financial management of federal schools is imperative. There should be strict scrutiny to ensure that the funds are utilised judiciously for the betterment of educational facilities, faculty development, and the overall student experience.

“Moreover, as beneficiaries of these interventions, we call for stringent measures against any institution found increasing tuition fees without justified cause. The government should actively engage with student representatives to create a system of checks and balances that prevents misuse of funds and promotes fiscal responsibility.

“In conclusion, while appreciating the government’s swift response to our plea, we emphasise the need for sustained investment, transparent financial management, and vigilant monitoring to safeguard the future of education in Nigeria. Together, with a shared commitment, we can ensure that these funds translate into tangible improvements, making education accessible and of high quality for all Nigerian students”.

