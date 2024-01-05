The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar has reemphasised the readiness of his office to partner with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation towards delivering relief materials across the country with its military helicopters and aircraft.

Abubakar was speaking through the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal, Edward Gabkwet, who visited the Minister in her office, on Thursday.

The Air Chief assured the Minister of support to move both humanitarian aid workers and relief materials to states and hinterlands where they are most needed across the country.

Abubakar said his position was in line with the security organisation’s civil/military relationship and humanitarian service to the people of Nigeria.

According to him, as part of the Nigeria Armed Force’s responsibilities, the Air Force was willing, able and ready to partner with relevant government MDAs.

“Beyond security, the Nigerian Air Force provides humanitarian support to communities working with relevant government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs),” he said.

In the same vein, more relief materials activated by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, have arrived at Plateau State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jos and Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, as well as youth leaders, have all confirmed the arrival of the items.

“The relief materials include food and non-food items as part of the immediate humanitarian response, more are still coming,” Edu said.

The relief materials were taken to Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State in line with the President’s directives.

The Minister also announced job opportunities for humanitarian aid workers in the affected communities.

“These workers are expected to work with the security agencies on the ground to ensure protection and fair distribution of items to all affected persons in the affected Local Government Areas.

“As part of the New Year’s plans, the Ministry will be hiring temporal Humanitarian Aid Workers and deploying them to every location where humanitarian crises are going forward.

“This will not only reduce unemployment but will improve our response time and the quality of our intervention going forward.

“These people will be hired for three months in the first instance, and if the crises are protracted in their location, they may be made to stay six months one year maximum.

“The person who has skills and experience working in humanitarian crises will have greater advantages and the method of applications which is free will be announced soon,” the Minister added.

