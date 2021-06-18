NACOMYO wants Sharia courts in Lagos, protection of Muslims’ rights

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has called for the establishment of Sharia courts in Lagos State to enable Muslims to enforce their civil rights.

The Lagos State coordinator of NACOMYO, Alhaji Isiaka Salami, who made this call while addressing a press conference to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day in Lagos, deplored the present arrangement where issues pertaining to inheritance, marriage and bequest which fall under the purview of Islamic law are being taken to customary courts, thereby depriving willing Muslims enjoyment of their rights.

“In making this proposal, NACOMYO likes to stress at this juncture that Shari’a law and courts (either with civil or criminal jurisdictions) are not meant for non-Muslims and not even for Muslims who are not willing to take their matters to the court.

“This was the established practice of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him). So, in conclusion, Shari’a Court is not to force Shari’a law on non-Muslims,” he said.

On the pervasive insecurity in the land, the organisation called for the strengthening of the security architecture and constitutional amendment to enable government at all levels to play the necessary role in securing the environment.

The NACOMYO coordinator also implored other states to emulate Lagos in making provision for security instead of engaging in blame game.

“Since there is no other place we can call our country, the Council condemns all calls for nihilism and secession and calls on the government to be more responsive and decisive as it recently promised,” he said.

Reflecting on the spirit of June 12, the Council charged the government and the citizens to imbibe democratic ethos so that the sacrifices of the heroes of the struggle are not in vain.

“Nigerians should not despair. There is always light after the tunnel. The sacrifice, hope and perseverance, which is the strong message and lesson learnt from June 12, should not be allowed to go in vain. This message, the Council contends, will only be brought to fruition if the leaders learn to do their task and the citizens persevere with hope,” Salami added.

The NACOMYO coordinator reiterated the commitment of the body to working with other organisations to redress the imbalance in the education sector in Lagos State where none of the six tutor generals in the state is a Muslim, in spite of the availability of many qualified and competent Muslim candidates.

The press conference, which also served as a forum for the inauguration of the standing committees of the organisation, had in attendance the deputy coordinator, Dr AbdulWasi’i Mushood; the legal adviser, Mr Abduwasi Olasupo’ the public relations officer, Mr Idris Opere, and other state and zonal officers.

