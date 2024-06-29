A man, Saka, has dragged his wife, Ashabi, before Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking the dissolution of their wedlock.

Saka said that he met and impregnated Ashabi and that she moved in with him.

He told the court his peace had deserted him since he took this decision all because his wife was uncouth and violent.

The plaintiff stated that the defendant flouted his orders at will and was always ready to fight.

According to him, she fights with any object within her reach and has injured him on some occasions.

Saka added that Ashabi sometimes comes to his office to fight and disgrace him.

He, therefore, prayed for the dissolution of their union.

Ashabi pleaded not liable to all the allegations levelled against her.

She also agreed to divorce.

Saka testified, “I regret the day my path and that of Ashabi crossed.

“She has brought nothing but regret and shame to me.

“We met on the road, and I was attracted her.

“I chatted her up, and we started dating.

“She became pregnant a few months after we met, and I agreed that we had started living together.

“If I knew I was signing off my joy by taking such a decision, I would have had a rethink.

“It was rather late before I discovered the type of person my wife is.

“I never met with her family members and did not pay her bride price.

“Ashabi turned my life upside down by moving in with me.

“She is in no way refined. She talks without exercising any restrain and is always ready to fight.

“She is rude and always flouts my order.

“Ashabi treats me with contempt and fights me always.

“She fights me with dangerous objects or anything within her reach, thus wounding me on many occasions.

“Her misbehaviour is not restricted to me.

“She displays her quarrelsome nature out the home.

“She lacks a good reputation in our home and among our friends.

“Ashabi further humilates me by coming to my workplace to shout on me and fight me.

“Ashabi’s misbehaviour is getting at me. I am no longer happy.

“I want an end to our relationship. I want her out of my life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case until August 5.

