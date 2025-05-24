My wife and I poured our hearts into Lisabi, says Lateef Adedimeji after AMVCA triumph

Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji is basking in a wave of emotion and gratitude following the massive success of his film Lisabi at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), where the cultural epic clinched three wins out of ten nominations — including Best Make-Up, Best Art Direction, and the coveted Best Indigenous Language Movie (West Africa).

While speaking in an interview, Adedimeji opened up about the intense creative journey behind Lisabi, a film he co-produced with his wife, actress Mo Bimpe, describing it as a labour of love that tested their limits and faith.

“Lisabi, the cinematic masterpiece my wife and I poured our hearts and souls into, made history last night… WOW! Lisabi deeeee!!!” the actor said.

“We navigated treacherous waters, weathered storms of doubt, and faced naysayers — but we stood tall, unbroken and undeterred.”

Adedimeji went on to appreciate fans and supporters whose votes helped secure Lisabi’s AMVCA win in the Best Indigenous category, acknowledging that their loyalty was the wind beneath the film’s wings.

“I want to say thank you to our fans, friends, and family who believed in us from the beginning. Your unwavering support and encouragement fuelled our passion,” he said.

“This is for the best CREW who worked tirelessly — thank you for your dedication, passion, and unparalleled expertise.”

Lateef also praised his fellow nominees, stating:“I’m celebrating everyone who was nominated, winners or not — we are all winners in my book. Your hard work, talent, and perseverance are the lifeblood of our industry.”

“We transformed adversity into fuel for our creative fire, and tonight, we’re basking in the glory of our triumph. We’re humbled, grateful, and awestruck by this blessing.”