My Tanzanian ordeal —Kizz Daniel

The last few days have been hectic for Afropop singer, Kizz Daniel, as he has been embroiled in a controversy that stemmed from his absence at a music concert in Tanzania where he was billed to perform.

Daniel, R learnt, was paid the sum of $60,000 to perform at the show but was said to have refused to perform despite arriving Tanzania from Uganda for his Afro classic tour.

The Buga singer was arrested and detained in Tanzania for failing to perform at the concert after the organizers claimed to have begged Daniel to kindly honour the agreement they had and save them from losing their investment.

While the singer was detained for a couple of hours before he was released, he, however, promised to hold a free concert to appeal to his fans and organisers of the show.

Speaking about what went wrong in Tanzania, Kizz Daniel’s road manager and brother, Folu Anidugbe, highlighted the mitigating factors for his debacle where he pinpointed the lack of coordination and proper arrangement of the slated event by promoters of the show.

He debunked allegations that he stayed away from the show because of clothes or ‘gold chain’ as the Nigerian promoter, Steve Uwa, earlier claimed saying that they all had agreed to reschedule the show before he came the next day.

He also stated that contrary to what was doing the round in the media about him being arrested, “I was only taken to the police for questioning due to vandalism and disruption of peace that happened at the show venue.

“We stayed in Nairobi for eight hours and waited at the Airport Lounge and eventually got a connecting flight and arrived Dar-es-Salam at 11.30 pm and the band went straight to the venue. While this was happening, the organisers assured my team and I that everything was in order and the fans were properly communicated to. We eventually arrived at the hotel at 1.30 am due to misplaced luggage and required documentation processes.

Ensuring everything was in place even after the delays and missing luggage at the airport, the singer made sure the band was present at the venue to do sound checks but they were cut off stage because fans were already standing by to be thrilled to a great show.

