Edo state socialite and astute business man, Ambassador Victor Jesurobo – Ojo has described his late mum as a woman with great strength, resilience and courage, a virtue that makes her children look up to her as their inspiration.

Amb Jesurobo-Ojo gave this encomiums during the service of songs in honour of his late mother, late Madam Esohe Grace Jesurobo -Ojo who passed away in June 2023.

The ceremony held in Benin, on Friday 12th January 2024.

He noted that his mother who was popularly known as Iye Victor due to her fondness of him not deviating from the right path.

Jesurobo-Ojo noted that her teachings made him what he is today as he remains a source of pride to her and the family at large.

He stated that his mother was a kind woman who took care of everyone irrespective of who you are or where you come from. This love and kindness she extended to her daughter and sons in-laws. She was an exceptional woman who had strong relationship with her children and treated them equally. She was also a devoted Christian who served God wholly till her passing at the ripe age of 100..

She will surely be missed by all…