Nigerian American-based Disc Jockey, Ayoola Daramola popularly known as DJ Giaa who is identified for masking has said that his identity has never affected his output as a party entertainer.

DJ Giaa said this on Friday during n interview with Tribune Online while speaking on his forthcoming studio works.

The masked DJ said the quest to be unique made him introduce masking himself to events adding that it is not like he’s got scars or unexplainable ailments as people might have perceived.

He recollected that people have mentioned to him on numerous occasions that they are familiar with his craft.

Speaking further, DJ Giaa declared, “The Mask is part of the ceremony, think carnival rave with people wearing masks, face painting all that is part of audio-visual entertainment.

“The mask is also something most people have seen in music videos and music which is often refer as a oxygen mask. It is also a mask that is filled with gas meaning DJ Giaa is always fully charged and in the mood anytime he steps up.”

“With a portrayal of strength and a proud African man he does not go with one specific mask as he is putting the focus on building a career based on being anonymous so his fans can fully enjoy his work.

He also identified his musical genres as Afro Beat, Amapiano, Afro-house, reggae and dancehall.

The vast DJ told our correspondent that his major and popular works include 4am in Ikeja, Runaway, Good evening Bariga, From Lagos 2 Dakar, By Fire by Force, Is he indie or signed –

He also listed artists he has worked with and shared a stage with as Otee Beatz, Boye Sax, Zagi, Eek-a-Mouse, Uroy and Dr Dread.