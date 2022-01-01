‘My husband beat me blue black for refusing him sex while menstruating’

A security guard of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound, Zambia, has been slapped with an 18 month jail term after he vented his anger on his wife who denied him sex because she was having her menstrual period.

According to Zambian Observer, this is in a case where Silvester Muloongo, aged 32, was appearing in the Choma Magistrates Court charged with the offense of assault against the laws of Zambia.

The Zambian Observer reported that the convict, on 25th November this year beat up his wife, Kelly Liteta, after she turned down his sexual advances.

