THE Muslim community in Ogun State has pledged support for whoever emerges as the next governor of the state.

The Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance (DLGG) of the League of Imams and Alfas in the state disclosed this after a three-day interactive session held with the governorship candidates from the various political parties in the state.

In a communique signed by DLGG chairman and secretary, Qasim Sanusi and Tajudeen Uthman, respectively, the group urged the politicians to exhibit the quality of “omoluabi” in their politicking and eschew violence and inciting utterances in their campaigns.

The six governorship candidates who attended the session include Mr Anthony Ojeshina of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Samuel Adeyemi of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr Cyprus Akinfenwa of the Peoples’ Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Kehinde Sogunle of the Labour Party (LP) and Mr Olubiyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Others are Prince Harrinson Adeyemi of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Honourable Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was represented by his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade.

The group said the discussion was informed by the desire to contribute to quality governance and create an avenue for political office seekers to discuss their vision for the greatness of Ogun State.

the communique reads in part: “They gave their blueprint of how the abundant but untapped resources in the state would be harnessed for the benefit of all. Finally, they also promised to provide people-oriented government if elected.

“The candidates also declared covenants with the people of Ogun State to serve them to the best of their ability and ensure proper administration of local governments in order to take dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

“Also, all the candidates agreed that there is the need to revolutionalise the security architecture of the state, sincerely revamp the education sector and improve the health sector of the state, all for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

“All the governorship candidates present sought the understanding and cooperation of the Muslim ummah to achieve the Ogun State of everyone’s desire when they get into office.

“The Muslim community in return pledged her readiness to be trustworthy and reliably partner with whoever emerges as the governor with a view to taking the state to enviable heights in the comity of states in the country.





“The leadership of the Muslim ummah prayed for all the candidates who attended the three-day event, Ogun State and Nigeria at large.”

The directorate implored the people of the state to use the window provided the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and prepare to vote their preferred candidate.