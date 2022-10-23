MSMEs have positive indications for job, wealth creation, poverty reduction ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo averred that estimated 40 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have positive indications for job and wealth creation, as well as poverty reduction in the country.

Professor Osinbajo who gave the assurance in Abuja, while launching the Forum of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Membership Organizations of Nigeria, averred that the sector accounts for 50% of Nigeria’s GDP and 88% of employment.

To this end, the Vice President reiterated the present administration’s resolve towards establishing a strong foundation for a diversified economy through enhancing and promoting robust MSME growth.

“With an estimated 40 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, which together account for 50% of Nigeria’s GDP and 88% of employment, there is never a more important sector for the growth of the Nigerian economy than the MSME sector. Nigeria cannot afford to deal with this critical sector in a ‘business as usual’ manner.

“Government has therefore been committed to establishing a strong foundation for a diversified economy through enhancing and promoting robust MSME growth. I have personally maintained a solid and unwavering commitment to the development of the MSME sector over the years and have participated in MSME clinics organized by my office in conjunction with state governments across the length and breadth of the country.

“What has excited me the most about the forum has been the involvement of the private sector and the engagement of a wide range of stakeholders in its development, including academia and research agencies where the necessary research and development takes place that can revolutionize the performance of the sector, MDAs, state governments, royal houses, development partners, foreign governments that can invest in our industries, and support the development of the sector, just to mention a few.

“That the initiative is private sector led is of utmost importance because it does not need the government to drive it. We can trust the private sector to create the necessary communities of practice that will engender growth in the different subsectors and build the necessary relationships with authorities across the country and other institutions and businesses outside the country.

“The private sector knows where the shoe pinches, it knows what resources need to be made available, what capacities need to be built and developed and how to get the ball rolling in making these things happen. The government will focus more on improving processes and creating the required environment for MSMEs to grow and prosper through several organizations,” he said.

The Vice President also expressed optimism that the Forum has the capacity to “strengthen the MSME sector to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area. Nigeria has a higher comparative advantage in most of the World Trade Organization (WTO) trade-in-services categories than many African countries.

“These are all areas that an organized MSME sector can take advantage of. Access to financing, training and capacity building, and guidance by a dedicated and committed private sector-led forum can make a massive difference in Nigeria, to the creation of opportunities and wealth for businesses, jobs in the country and steady growth for our economy.

“Several speakers have mentioned the issue of access to finance for MSMEs. I throw this as a challenge to our capable financial sector more so as this is a vibrant sector that has positive indications for job and wealth creation, as well as poverty reduction.

“The work of the technical committee in planning, facilitating digitalization of the sector, developing a health and insurance scheme for sector members, the establishment of an MSME bank, sustainable communication strategy and a functional implementation structure among other pillars have identified promises to establish a viable base for the strengthening of the sector.

“Our financial sector is able to address the need for innovative and even disruptive technologies on fintech platforms that will enhance cheaper access to finances, cheaper credit extension and enhances merchant collections for our MSMEs to drive that sector forward.

“I recognize the good work that Fidelity Bank has in this sector. They and other banks, financial institutions and financial service providers are not alone in this challenge as this will take major collaboration with our telecoms sector and banking sectors as well as agility in our regulatory bodies to respond with speed to the new demands that will be made in relevant sectors.





“On this note, I look forward to the times ahead that are pregnant with huge possibilities for MSME growth and development in Nigeria as well as the contribution of this sector to achieving the Nigeria we all want. I want to assure you of my undiluted support as I share the goals and ideals of this Forum. I hereby launch the Forum of Micro, Small And Medium Enterprise Business Membership Organizations of Nigeria.”

Speaking earlier, the MSME Forum Chairman, Board of Trustees, Chief Olajide Akinyemi observed that the mega organization was conceived through the untiring effort of all various stakeholders with the desirability in fostering the growth and survival of MSME.

While stressing that the importance of MSMEs in national development has continuously resonated in public policies and agendas to foster the growth of the Nigerian economy, Chief Akinyemi however argued that “the precious bride has not received the quantum of attention. Hence this organization would be a voice of the needy to move the sector forward.

“Let me thank on behalf of our teaming membership, the initiatives of the government to continuously support the MSME growth through ongoing interventions.

“However, as Oliver Twist, we need more, particularly for areas causing pain to MSMEs. Prominent among which is funding as our topic of discourse today would manifest.

“We cannot but thank all development partners for the different roles they have played to support the MSME Sector, We ask for more support.

“We are aware of imminent preparations by development partners to prepare the Country Service Framework for the next cycle in due course. We plead passionately for the inclusion of veritable programmes that: would help in supporting the MSME development in Nigeria especially Capacity building. Let me say that Forum has a 5-year Strategy Development Plan for MSME development in Nigeria which would be introduced to our distinguished audience We need your support to activate this dream,” he urged.

While applauding members of the diplomatic corps for their support through the commercial desks, as well as the assistance rendered for the development of MSME products for the possible export potential to your countries, Chief Akinyemi reiterated the Forum’s readiness to collaborate with all the missions to conduct investors’ forum and trade missions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE