Amid growing tension and concerns in the social media space over the death of Nigerian music star and rapper, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad, his former boss, Naira Marley, who left Nigeria few days before Mohbad’s death is set to return to Nigeria.

R on Friday, reliably gathered that Marley who many people accused of being responsible for Mohbad’s death is said to have grown tired of being fingered in his former protégé’s death and may jet back into the country this weekend.

A source told R on Friday that Marley is considering cutting short his engagement abroad to return to Nigeria and douse mounting tension that has kept his name on the lips of many social media users for more than a week.

While Marley is believed to be in Europe, his partner, Sammy Larry, who was alleged of constantly bullying Mohbad may also be forced to return.

A source in one of the security agencies saddled with the responsibility of unraveling the cause of the rapper’s death following an autopsy carried out told R that all suspects mentioned in the in the case will be reached out to in a matter of days as soon as autopsy is completed.

Though the source didn’t reveal how Marley and others whose name had been mentioned in the saga would be brought into the country but it was gathered that they will soon be back for questioning.

When R reached out to Marley’s camp on Friday for his reaction, his management refused to speak on the matter as they directed this reporter to another number that would be best to answer questions.

It was also gathered that Larry’s family are reportedly mounting pressure on him to return and clear his name of any wrong doing.

