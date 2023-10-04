The House of Representatives assured on Wednesday that it would ensure the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, receives proper compensation and royalties for his music.

This assurance came following a motion of urgent public importance moved earlier by Rep Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) to secure the royalties of Mohbad’s songs.

Rep Olumide Osoba (APC-Ogun), Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, made this commitment during an interactive session on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music.

Hon. Osoba emphasised the significance of securing compensation and royalties, acknowledging that these payments are essential sources of income for musicians.

He stated that such measures would enable artists to sustain their careers, create new music, and build a future within the industry.

He also pointed out that the current system often falls short in adequately protecting and providing for young musicians concerning their royalty rights.

Many emerging artists face challenges when negotiating fair royalty agreements, particularly when dealing with major record labels, which often wield significant power and can impose unfavourable terms, resulting in artists receiving only a fraction of the royalties they deserve.

“It is crucial to recognise that young musicians are often not well-informed about their rights when entering into contracts,” he said.

This knowledge gap places them at a disadvantage, as they may not fully grasp the complex legal intricacies surrounding royalty rights.

He further noted that the responsibility rests on society to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure that young musicians are aware of their rights while having access to legal support that safeguards their interests.

According to him, to address these issues, it is vital to work towards implementing stronger regulations and support systems within the industry.





This includes advocating for more transparent and standardised contracts for all artists, irrespective of their age or experience, to level the playing field and prevent the exploitation of young talent.

He emphasised that efforts should be made to provide accessible legal advice and assistance to young musicians through organisations, unions, or educational programmes.

Equipping them with the knowledge and resources needed to understand and negotiate contracts will empower them to protect their rights and secure fair compensation for their creative contributions.

“Additionally, there is a need to adapt the music industry to the digital age.

While digital streaming platforms have revolutionised music consumption and distribution, young musicians often struggle to earn a substantial income due to outdated royalty structures.”

“Advocating for revised royalty models that accurately reflect the value of music in the streaming era is essential,” he said.

The committee is committed to this responsibility, adding that they have requested relevant information regarding the circumstances of his death and the measures in place to secure his royalties and other benefits, with a deadline of next week to expedite their action on this assignment.

He mentioned that the committee also welcomes any other information or challenges hindering the implementation of the rights and royalties of musicians.

The committee will ensure that the rights of young musicians regarding royalties are of paramount importance.

He stressed that collective efforts should be made to guarantee that they receive fair compensation for their hard work and artistic contributions.

According to him, by promoting transparency, education, and change within the industry, a future can be created where young musicians have a fair chance to thrive and build sustainable careers.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away on September 12 under mysterious circumstances.

He said this underscored the urgency of addressing issues related to the rights and protection of royalties for young and upcoming artists in our country.

