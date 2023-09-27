The Permanent Secretary Finance, Federal Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed, has attributed the successes he achieved in the Ministry to the cooperation and support he enjoyed from the management staff of the Ministry.

He made the remark while handing over the affairs of the Ministry to the Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Okokon Ekanem Udo as the new Permanent Secretary Finance during a valedictory meeting at his conference room in Abuja.

Mr. Stephen Kilebi, Director (Press & PR) in the Ministry stated this in a press statement he released on Tuesday.

In his words, “I have enjoyed great support and friendship from all that I have worked with without which I would not have achieved such success.

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and also exit peacefully from the Nigerian Civil Service”.

Aliyu, who was a former lecturer at Usman Dan Fodio University in Sokoto State, joined the Nigerian Civil Service in 1993 and made a steady progress to the the position of a Permanent Secretary. He served his country and the international community meritoriously, leaving the service very fulfilled at the age of sixty.

The retired finance permanent secretary served in different capacities and attended numerous training sessions both at home and abroad which groomed him to become an institution at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Aliyu reiterated the cordial relationship that has existed between him and the Permanent Secretary Special Duties for quite a long time having worked together. According to him, he was proud to hand over to him as the new Permanent Secretary Finance.

Aliyu noted that by his antecedents, his successor is very competent, widely experienced in the job and therefore has no fears that he would deliver positively and move the Ministry to greater heights.

He urged the directors and members of staff of the Ministry “to continue the good process and keep the quality and beauty of our facilities and also ensure that things continue to work well thereby leaving an indelible mark for the next generation.”

Aliyu was quoted saying, “You have failed as a manager if there are no people to take over when you leave an office.”

The Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Okokon Ekanem Udo, who has taken over as the new Permanent Secretary Finance in his opening remarks described Aliyu Ahmed as someone who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Ministry and the Public Service at large, hence, the system needed to tap from his wealth of experience.

He noted that Ahmed’s objectivity, simplicity, detribalized character, capability, doggedness, fearlessness are attributes worthy of emulation.

The Directors of the Ministry at the valedictory meeting in their various remarks appreciated the retired Permanent Secretary for his wealth of experience, brilliance, wisdom, knowledge, support, exemplary leadership and father figure.

They prayed for sound health and success in all his future endeavours.

Also, the Director Human Resources Management Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Omobola Olushola- Dada in her vote of thanks, appreciated the retired Permanent Secretary for the impactful legacies he left behind in the sands of time, promising that they would be imbibed by them.

