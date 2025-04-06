Minister wants immediate closure of Lagos
Minister wants immediate closure of Lagos waterway

Tribune Online

•Says dredging activities damaged Eko Bridge

MINISTER of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has called for immediate closure of the waterway between Eko Bridge and Carter Bridge due to damage on Eko Bridge by dredging activities.

Umahi made the call during an inspection tour of some bridges in Lagos State.

He urged Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to enforce the closure to prevent further accidents.

“The dredger that hit pier cap and the pier tumbled and they sunk,” the minister said.

He said that the driver of the dredger or its owner had been arrested, adding that the Federal Government would take a decisive action on that because the damage was much.

“I also saw a very serious dredging along Third Mainland Bridge, notwithstanding the fact that the Federal Executive Council, about four months ago, banned dredging along 10-kilometre radius from all bridges in Nigeria.

“I am shocked that dredging is still taking place,” Umahi said.

The minister said that dredging near bridges undermined their structural integrity.

Umahi also appealed to members of the public to avoid parking and loading on bridges.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding lives of Nigerians and the country’s road infrastructure.

READ ALSO: We installed CCTV on Third Mainland Bridge to check suicide cases — Umahi

