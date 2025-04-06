Uromi tragedy: Still on state police

AS the authorities step up efforts at checking dizzying security challenges facing the country, some issues thrown up by the recent killings in Uromi in Edo State reignite the debate on the play of state police in the Nigerian federation, argues KUNLE ODEREMI.

“We are committed to fostering economic growth by leveraging the vast potential of our human and natural resources. However, this vision is unattainable without a stable internal security landscape and strong stakeholder collaboration.”

THE quote is an excerpt from a speech by President Bola Tinubu in February this year at the fifth annual Strategic Security Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The President was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima. His emphasis on internal security followed the rising concern of the citizens by the scale of violent crimes across the country.

Incidentally, more than year ago, to be precise, on February 16, 2024, the president and the 36 state governors drew accolades for initiating a process that could lead to the return of state police, which was part of structures that subsisted at Nigeria’s independence in 1960. Almost a year after, the idea of state police remains a pipedream due to political intrigues and manoeuvering. Whereas a significant number of certain power blocs and influencers strongly opposed the idea but suddenly have a rethink, the quest to restructure the existing policing system looks arduous because of the obvious of lack of sincerity of purpose and political will, given the vicious circle.

Recall that at the 2014 National Conference, otherwise referred to as 2014 CONFAB, genuine efforts were made by a preponderance of delegates to tackle the structural defects in the policing arrangements which pose a big challenge to internal security. The issue of state police found its way to the front burner. The debate was intriguing and energy-sapping for the delegates, especially from the Southern axis of the country and part of the Middle Belt region. It took the sagacity of some elder statesmen and committed patriots to sustain the tempo of the horse-trading following the stiff opposition to the proposal by mostly conservative elements. One of the delegates that stood firm on the demand for state police was the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo. He strongly canvassed for restructuring of the police, noting that a decentralised police force was a key factor in a federal system of government. He stressed the need to reduce the burden of governance in the Federal Government. “If the country wanted federalism, it should not run away from the things that make a federation. For instance, the problem of Boko Haram could have been better handled if the country had a police structure that could keep track on the local people and identify deviants before they get out of hand,” he stated. Chief Adebanjo noted that the unitary structure of the Police was largely responsible for the growing insecurity in Nigeria as men and officers of the Police were largely strangers in their places of assignment.

Despite the initial opposition to the idea, the advocacy eventually scaled all the hurdles put on its way by the antagonists, when the conference acceded to the wishes of the majority that state police should be instituted. A statement issued by the Assistant Secretary, Media and Communication, of the Conference, Akpandem James, said: “The areas of jurisdiction of the Federal police will cover the entire country and on clearly spelt out matters and offences while the jurisdiction of the State Police will cover the state and operate within the laws enacted by the State Assembly.” The conference added that state laws should also provide for community policing and that governors should be involved in the running of the Federal Police in their respective states. It was also agreed that officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Federal Police should be deployed to their states of origin, just as they believed that this would address the concern of language and culture, as this group of officers actually constitute the operational component of the force.

Those recommendations at the 2014 CONFAB are gathering dusts on the shelves in official circles. Yet, marauders have almost made some states almost ungovernable. On June 6, 2022, there was horrific massacre of at least 50 worshippers in Owo, Ondo state. They shot from within and outside the church on hapless worshippers at a mass. The immediate past Governor Sam Ortom of Benue State escaped death by the whiskers when fully armed herders invaded his farmland. A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae also felt victim of the conscienceless herders in his domain, where he is now a traditional ruler.

Though the authorities have contradicted a report that claimed that 56,000 persons were reportedly killed in Nigeria on the grounds within four years in sundry attacks, it was alleged that the killings had ethnic and religious undertones, as well as over land ownership disputes. The report, published by The Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, found more than 11,000 incidents of extreme violence from October 2019 through September 2023. It claimed that violence left 55,910 people dead in 9,970 deadly attacks — as well as 21,621 people abducted in 2,705 attacks. It put the total number includes civilian deaths, terror group deaths, and Nigerian Armed Forces deaths. Of the total deaths, 30,880 were civilians. According to the report, 81% of civilian killings were land-based community attacks. About 42% of those killings were carried out by armed herdsmen, which the researchers said invaded small farming settlements to kill, rape, abduct, and burn homes.

Uromi tragedy

Under the law, Nigerians are guaranteed their fundamental rights as law-biding citizens. These rights are contained in Section 33, Section 34, Section 41 and Section 42. But those rights are not absolute in order to guide against abuse. Only a court of competent jurisdiction is empowered to sanction whoever infringes on the stipulations spelt out in the 1999 Constitution.

The circumstances surrounding the killing of 16 out of 25 persons said to be on their way to the North to mark the Eid il Fitri raises questions about the security architecture in the country. There are many ungoverned spaces and territories across the country, where hardened criminals have apparently turned into fiefdoms, become kings, warriors and commanders controlling troops.

The confusion in the Uromi debacle is exacerbated by the bourgeoning unregulated army of vigilance bodies set up by individuals, groups and autonomous communities, with the logistic supports coming from local and state governments, as well as a few powerful and affluent persons. Most of the organizations are subjected to the vagaries of the Nigerian environment where impunity reigns supreme. Though the state or regional security outfits set up state governments are backed by enactments, their control, authority and command structures are tied to the apron strings of the powers-that-be. The personnel have also absolved and afflicted by the inadequacies that characterize the regular police and other law enforcement agencies. This problem is making it difficult for real synergy among the primary law enforcement agencies of government. In other climes, according to a historian, Mr Bayo Omiwole, personnel of an organ like the state police would have remedied the Uromi situation before it snowballed into a catastrophe. But what is the degree of the implicit confidence that Nigerians have in the current policing system if availed with intelligence on a potential danger by unregulated community vigilantes? The state police will nip in the bud a looming calamity since it will have its personnel drawn from the people within a specified geographical location and entity. It will take proactive measures in the event of an impending calamity,” he stated.

There are other issues concerning what commentators consider as the privilege some citizens enjoy by moving around with harmful items in their possession without being members of the law enforcement agencies. This sometimes causes apprehension among other citizens and makes them feel most vulnerable in face of provocation, which often escalates into bloodletting, killings and arson. The so-called privilege conferred the few by the system on personal security, a media practitioner, Yemi Bakare, breeds the mentality of sacred cows; that some persons from a particular section or ethnic nationalities are under the protection of the law to misbehave. What is the duty of the state to the entire citizens, as enshrined in Section 14 (2b)? To what extent has the state stood by those cardinal functions to the citizens or encouraged mob action wherein people resort to self-help, even though it amounts to savagery?

The failure of the Nigerian State is also believed to compound the inclination and propensity of people to take solace in ethnic cleavages, with the concomitant narratives anchored on primordial issues. According to an elder statesman and medical practitioner, Dr Olu Alabi, ethnic profiling has become the fad, when certain individuals commit crimes, whereas crimes have no ethnic colouration or barrier.

Solutions

Some recommendations made by experts to remedy the current security challenges include less dependence of the state on unregulated vigilance groups to predominate the largely ungoverned places. This, according to them, can only be redeemed by the authorities expediting actions on the process that would guarantee a quick return of state police. The other suggestions they consider germane are about fairness and equity in the dispensation of justice. They frowned on the sustained gruesome killings in Plateau and Benue states, as well as contiguous states like Enugu and Ebonyi. The observers claimed the establishment of state police can checkmate those behind the ceaseless and mindless murder of the natives in their homeland. Another observer advocated a vigorous public awareness designed to encourage critical thinking over the mentality of stereotypes and ethnic prism.

Expectedly, the federal authorities have reassured Nigerians that they are on top of the Uromi situation, and sued for peace. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in a statement by the Director Defence of Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, said the tragic incident could have been prevented had the appropriate authorities been notified to verify the identities of the victims. The statement said: “General Christopher Musa has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate killing of hunters while on transit in Edo State. The incident, which occurred on 28 March 2025, could have been avoided if the appropriate authorities were notified and involved in ascertaining the identity of the victims.” He called on the people to avoid taking the law into their own hands, but to have confidence in security agencies for conflict resolution.

On its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, also demanded justice for the 16 hunters killed in Edo State. President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said the Uromi tragedy should be another moment for deep reflections on the need to foster national unity and stability. “In the face of such challenges, we must not succumb to despair. Instead, let this moment spur us to unite for peace and security. I urge all Nigerians to practise charity, support those in need, and stand together against violence and division. Leaders at all levels must also promote understanding and reject mob actions. CAN reaffirm its commitment to dialogue and cooperation with Muslim leaders, fostering interfaith initiatives to build a stronger nation,” he admonished. In the same vein, the national secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN0, Bishop David Bakare, cautioned: ‘’We urge that thorough investigation be carried out on this matter to ensure the culprits are brought to book, no matter who they may be. We appeal against reprisal because two wrongs won’t make a right. Our prayers are with the families of the victims. Nigeria needs all the peace at this time.”

Similarly, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, pleaded for restraints from the people, especially the youth, so as not to escalate the issues. He said: “We appeal to them not to take laws into their hands. They should avoid breakdown of law and order. We call on all traditional leaders to be vigilant. Similarly, we appeal to the relevant authorities to ensure justice for the victims. They should investigate and prosecute persons behind the barbaric act.’’

To further calm frayed nerves, spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Mr Akin Rotimi, urged Nigerians to continue to coexist peacefully, regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

One advocacy group that has not faltered in the campaign for state police is the CLEEN Foundation. It has declared its full support of the Federal Government on the establishment of state police, saying it was long awaited and reflected a proactive approach to address the evolving security challenges facing our nation. It said the move aligned with the “principle of subsidiarity,” whereby law enforcement responsibilities are decentralised to meet better the unique security needs of citizens and people living and working in Nigeria. “By empowering state governments to maintain law and order within their respective jurisdictions, the creation of state police forces will enable more effective and efficient response to local security threats and incidents,” CLEEN Foundation stated. It made some recommendations to facilitate the successful implementation of state police, including constitutional amendments. As well as “foster collaboration and coordination between state police forces, federal law enforcement agencies, and other relevant stakeholders to enhance information sharing, joint operations, and intelligence-led policing efforts.” CLEEN stated that state police vary in their structure and jurisdictional scope depending on the country’s legal and administrative framework. In the United States, for example, most states have their own state police or highway patrol agencies tasked with enforcing traffic laws, investigating crimes, providing assistance to local law enforcement, and ensuring public safety on highways and in rural areas, it noted.

READ ALSO: Edo killings: Nigerians’ lives are sacred, state police way forward ─ PFN President