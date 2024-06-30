The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) for its pivotal role in designating Public Relations as a cadre in the civil service across the federation.

In a release yesterday in Abuja, the Minister stated that the Federal Government will continue to support Public Relations practice in Nigeria.

According to him, “Nigeria was, for the longest time, the only country in Africa that had a law that professionalized public relations. It was Nigeria that started it on the continent, and only last year did Zambia come out with its own law.”

He added, “So now, we have two countries on the continent, and only now in Kenya, the bill for professionalizing public relations is at the second reading in Parliament.”

Alhaji Mohammed highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the NIPR and the Global Alliance for establishing a degree-awarding institution for Public Relations and Leadership in Nigeria as a welcome development.

He also commended the recent appointment of Dr. Omoniyi Ibietan, a Fellow of the NIPR, FCT Chapter, as the Secretary General of the African Public Relations Association (APRA).

It should be recalled that NIPR President Dr. Ike Neliaku led a delegation last week, including the President of the Global Alliance, Prof. Justin Green, the President of APRA, Mr. Arik Karani, and other dignitaries, who visited the Minister of Information and National Orientation during the Institute’s 60th Anniversary, as stated by Stanley Ogadigo, Director of Public Relations, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday evening