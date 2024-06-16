The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has praised Tetracore Energy, a private energy firm, for its bold investment in a 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) LNG facility.

The commissioning ceremony, held at Tetracore Energy Group’s site on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway, signifies a significant step towards improving Nigeria’s energy security and promoting cleaner energy sources.

During the event, the Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Tetracore Energy’s new facilities. He noted that both the 3.1 MMscfd Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) facility and the groundbreaking 5.3 MMscfd LNG plant will play crucial roles in diversifying Nigeria’s energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting the integration of renewable energy.

“Natural gas is a pivotal element in the global energy transition towards more sustainable energy systems,” Ekpo emphasized.

He also pointed out that the use of CNG in transportation will help reduce reliance on imported fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Nigeria’s climate goals.

Minister Ekpo highlighted that LNG offers a versatile and efficient means of transporting natural gas over long distances, making it accessible to regions not yet connected to gas pipelines.

This capability is expected to expand in-country processing capabilities and provide feedstock to gas-based industries across Nigeria.

The minister assured stakeholders of the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investment in the gas sector.

This includes implementing favorable policies, providing incentives for infrastructure development, and ensuring regulatory frameworks that promote efficiency and sustainability.

Appreciation from Ogun State Government

Dr. Ola Aikulola, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment for Ogun State, expressed gratitude to Tetracore Energy Group for their milestone achievement.

He stated that Tetracore’s efforts align with the state government’s goals of achieving sustainable energy solutions and economic growth.

Mr. Sesan Odukoya, representing the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, congratulated Tetracore Energy Group for their achievement.

He highlighted the strategic partnership between Lagos and Ogun States in developing CNG and LNG facilities, aimed at enhancing energy security and promoting clean energy.

CEO’s Vision and Future Prospects

Mr. Olalekan Williams, CEO of Tetracore Energy Group, outlined the group’s capabilities, including the potential to deliver up to 70 MMscfd of gas per day to multiple customers. He emphasized the state-of-the-art nature of the new CNG and LNG facilities and their critical role in addressing Nigeria’s current energy infrastructure challenges.

“By commissioning these facilities, we are not only enhancing our domestic energy capacity but also contributing significantly to reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability,” Williams stated.

He thanked the federal and state governments for their support in making the project a reality.